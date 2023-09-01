CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

PowerWash Simulator Announces Back to the Future DLC

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 1, 2023
PowerWash Simulator, the popular cleaning game, is expanding its DLC lineup with a crossover inspired by the beloved movie franchise Back to the Future. Following the success of the SpongeBob SquarePants crossover DLC, this new pack is set to offer players a brand new series of stages based on the classic films.

Priced at £6.49 / $7.99, the Back to the Future DLC offers a similar size and scope to previous packs. Players can expect to encounter iconic locations and vehicles from the films, including “Doc Brown’s van, the Time Machine, Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre, and Doc’s Time Train”. As you diligently wash away the dirt and grime, you will also have the opportunity to earn 10 additional Trophies.

Although an exact release date has not been announced, the DLC is slated to arrive later this year. Fans of PowerWash Simulator and Back to the Future alike can look forward to this exciting expansion of gameplay.

Are you ready to clean up the iconic scenes from Back to the Future in PowerWash Simulator? Share your excitement and thoughts in the comments section below.

