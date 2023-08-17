Take-Two Cracks Down on GTA V Mod despite Rockstar’s Support for Open Modding

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), has caused controversy once again by targeting a fan-created mod called Sentient Streets. The mod used AI technology to generate NPC conversation dialogue in the game. The mod gained attention from gaming websites like IGN and Eurogamer but was subsequently removed from YouTube and NexusMods.

The Sentient Streets mod centered around an AI-worshiping death cult and utilized a tool called the Inworld Character Engine to generate random NPC dialogue. The creator of the mod, YouTube user Bloc, expressed confusion and disappointment at the removal of the mod. It had garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube and had been downloaded over 3,000 times on NexusMods before being taken down.

This action from Take-Two is not uncommon, as the company has a history of targeting fan projects and mods. They have used methods such as DMCA takedown notices, lawsuits, and even private investigators to deal with unsanctioned creations. However, modding and role-play communities are a significant part of GTA V’s ongoing popularity.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA V, recently announced its partnership with Cfx.re, the team behind the FiveM and RedM mod communities for GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2. This partnership aimed to support the modding community. Rockstar expanded its policy to officially include mods created by the roleplay creative community.

It is unclear why Take-Two specifically targeted Bloc’s mod for removal. One possible reason could be the mod’s integration of the third-party Inworld Character Engine, owned by ElevenLabs. The use of AI-generated voices, a feature of the engine, may have raised concerns for Take-Two.

As of now, neither Take-Two nor Bloc has provided any further comments on the situation. The removal of the Sentient Streets mod raises questions about the future of open modding in GTA V and the extent to which fan-created content will be permitted in the game.