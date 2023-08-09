Take-Two Interactive Anticipates Major Turning Point in Next Fiscal Year

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of Grand Theft Auto, has reaffirmed its expectations for a significant turning point in its upcoming fiscal year. In its first-quarter earnings report for fiscal year 2024, the company reported net bookings of $1.2 billion, which exceeded its projections.

Net bookings include digital and physical product and service sales, as well as licensing fees, merchandise, and in-game ads. Take-Two Interactive also restated its previous forecast of total net bookings ranging from $5.45 to $5.55 billion for the entirety of fiscal year 2024.

Looking ahead, the company once again emphasized its next fiscal year and its plans for major developments during that period. Take-Two CEO and Chairman, Strauss Zelnick, stated in a press release, “We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance.”

While the company has not explicitly confirmed it, these statements, along with previous remarks, have led to speculation that Grand Theft Auto 6 may be released during fiscal year 2025, meaning it would be available no later than March 2025.

This is not the first time Take-Two Interactive has hinted at a surge in sales during its next fiscal year. In a May earnings call, Zelnick described fiscal 2025 as a highly anticipated year, with the launch of groundbreaking titles that could set new industry standards and generate over $8 billion in net bookings and over $1 billion in adjusted unrestricted operating cash flow.

Take-Two Interactive expressed gratitude to its stakeholders for their ongoing support and expressed excitement about the upcoming chapter of the company’s growth.