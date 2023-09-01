Grand Theft Auto Cupertino: Apple Execs Reimagined in GTA Style

Basic Apple Guy is back with a thrilling new creation that brings together the worlds of Apple and Grand Theft Auto. Using AI-generated artwork, Basic Apple Guy has created a series of wallpapers that reimagine Apple executives in the iconic style of GTA.

GTA, short for Grand Theft Auto, is a renowned video game franchise known for its open-world gameplay and immersive storytelling. Basic Apple Guy, a tech enthusiast and artist, combines his love for Apple and GTA to create these unique wallpapers.

The inspiration for this project stems from Basic Apple Guy’s first encounter with GTA III, which had a lasting impact on him. Now, two decades later, the GTA series continues to captivate gamers worldwide, making it the perfect backdrop for Apple-themed artwork.

Using the latest version of MidJourney AI, Basic Apple Guy experimented with various prompts and iterations to achieve an art style reminiscent of Rockstar’s GTA V. The artwork features notable Apple figures such as Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, Eddy Cue, and Jony Ive, along with references to the Bay Area and other tech-related elements.

The wallpapers are available for download and come in two versions – one with the “Grand Theft Auto Cupertino” logo and one without. Users can choose to adorn their iPhone, iPad, or Mac screens with these visually striking and unique creations.

Basic Apple Guy’s work has gained significant attention in the tech community, and this latest project showcases his creativity and passion for blending different pop culture influences. His previous AI-generated artworks, including “Big Starry Sur,” “Midnight Mac,” and “Trip Around the Sun,” have been well-received.

To explore more of Basic Apple Guy’s extraordinary creations, be sure to check out his other works, which showcase his talent in combining technology and artistic expression.

Sources:

– Midjourney AI

– GTA franchise

– Rockstar’s GTA V