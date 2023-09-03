GTA 6: Everything We Know So Far

With over 185 million copies sold, Grand Theft Auto 5 is easily the best-selling full-priced game of all time and among the most successful entertainment releases across all mediums. However, fans are eagerly anticipating a new addition to the Grand Theft Auto series, and in this article, we will provide a comprehensive overview of everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6.

The potential release date for GTA 6 has not been announced, but publisher Take-Two Interactive suggested that it may be scheduled for the company’s 2025 fiscal year. Take-Two’s latest earnings report projected a significant increase in bookings for fiscal year 2025, which could be attributed to the anticipation of GTA 6.

GTA 6 is expected to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC version also likely. However, there is no guarantee that the PC version will be available at launch. While there is no official confirmation on platforms, versions for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One seem unlikely.

In February 2022, Rockstar officially confirmed the development of the next Grand Theft Auto game. The game is codenamed Project Americas and is rumored to take place in Vice City, with the possibility of additional cities and missions being added on a regular basis. GTA 6 is said to have more interior locations than any previous GTA game.

According to a Bloomberg report, GTA 6 will feature two protagonists inspired by Bonnie & Clyde. The dual protagonists are rumored to be named Lucia and Jason, with Lucia possibly being the first female playable character in the 3D era of GTA games. Rockstar is reportedly making an effort to write fewer jokes at the expense of marginalized groups.

In September 2022, GTA 6 was subject to a major leak, with a hacker gaining access to Rockstar’s network and uploading 90 in-development videos of the game. The leaked footage showed glimpses of the game world, gunplay, and NPCs. It also seemed to confirm the inclusion of one male and one female protagonist.

Rockstar North, the studio behind every mainline GTA game, is developing GTA 6. Notably, Rockstar has started working with the modding team behind the biggest GTA 5 roleplay servers, but it is uncertain if they will contribute to GTA 6.

It’s clear that anticipation for GTA 6 is high, and while many details have yet to be confirmed, fans can look forward to another immersive and groundbreaking entry in the beloved Grand Theft Auto series.

