Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising to Launch on PS5, PS4, and PC

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, developed by Arc System Works and published by Cygames, is set to launch on November 30. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

The standard edition of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will cost $49.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be priced at $74.99. Pre-orders on the PlayStation Store will begin on August 7.

In addition to the paid versions, a Free Edition of the game will also be offered. The Free Edition includes four playable characters, the first part of the story, and online play and lobby access. However, certain features will be limited.

A second open beta test is scheduled for the fall, which will introduce lobby matches, cross-play, and Grand Bruise Legends. This will be the first beta test to include the PC version of the game.

Players can now watch the recently released trailer for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, providing a glimpse of what to expect upon its release.

Overall, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising promises an exciting gaming experience for fans of the series and newcomers alike. With its stunning visuals and strategic gameplay, the game is set to captivate players on various platforms, including the next-gen PS5 console.