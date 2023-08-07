Game Launches with Multiple Editions on PS5, PS4, and Steam

Cygames has released a new gameplay trailer for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, showcasing the character Nier. The upcoming fighting game is set to launch on November 30 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

The game will be available in three editions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Free Edition. The Free Edition will have limited content, including four characters, “part 1” of the story, online play with lobbies, the new “Grand Bruise Legends” mode, and a few other features. The game will feature rollback netcode and support crossplay between the three platforms.

In addition to the core gameplay, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will introduce a battle royale mode called “Grand Bruise Legends.” It will also incorporate a new mechanic called “Ultimate Skills,” described as a more powerful version of Plus Skills. Other new features include the Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanics.

The roster of playable characters will include the 24 fighters from the previous installment, as well as new additions such as Anila, Siegfried, Nier, and Grimnir. The game will also boast new stages, enhanced graphics, additional story content, and an online lobby.

Players will have the option to transfer data from Granblue Fantasy: Versus to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, including story progress, tournament trophies, EX colors, battle pass color variants, and battle pass weapon skins.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus was initially released in Japan in February 2020, followed by launches in North America, Europe, and Australia in March of the same year. Cygames originally launched the Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.

