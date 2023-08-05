CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Cygames Reveals New Playable Character and Data Transfer for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 5, 2023
Cygames Reveals New Playable Character and Data Transfer for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

During the EVO 2023 event, Cygames announced that Grimnir will be a new playable character in the upcoming fighting game Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Players will also have the ability to transfer data between Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, including story progress, tournament trophies, EX colors, battle pass color variants, and battle pass weapon skins.

The release date for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be announced soon, with more information about the game set to be revealed on Sunday at EVO. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam, with rollback netcode and crossplay functionalities.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will feature a battle royale mode called “Grand Bruise Legends” and introduce a new “Ultimate Skills” mechanic, which enhances the power of Plus Skills. Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The roster of playable characters from the previous game will return, along with new characters such as Anila and Siegfried. New stages, story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby will also be featured.

Cygames, in collaboration with Arc System Works, initially launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, followed by releases in North America, Europe, Australia, and PC in March 2020. The original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game was released by Cygames in 2014.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Save on Amazon’s Kindle and Google’s Chromecast

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Changing Landscape of Music Consumption: A Shift Away from Streaming

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

AI-Generated Guidebooks Flood Amazon, Raise Travel Scam Concerns

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Role of Industrial Wireline Networking in Advancing Smart Factory Technologies

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
News

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on a Student’s Financial Situation

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Astra Space Faces Layoffs and Resource Reallocation Due to Financial Challenges

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Samsung Rumored to Release Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments