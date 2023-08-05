Cygames Reveals New Playable Character and Data Transfer for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

During the EVO 2023 event, Cygames announced that Grimnir will be a new playable character in the upcoming fighting game Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Players will also have the ability to transfer data between Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, including story progress, tournament trophies, EX colors, battle pass color variants, and battle pass weapon skins.

The release date for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be announced soon, with more information about the game set to be revealed on Sunday at EVO. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam, with rollback netcode and crossplay functionalities.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will feature a battle royale mode called “Grand Bruise Legends” and introduce a new “Ultimate Skills” mechanic, which enhances the power of Plus Skills. Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The roster of playable characters from the previous game will return, along with new characters such as Anila and Siegfried. New stages, story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby will also be featured.

Cygames, in collaboration with Arc System Works, initially launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, followed by releases in North America, Europe, Australia, and PC in March 2020. The original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game was released by Cygames in 2014.