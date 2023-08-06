Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Gets Release Date and Free Edition

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, an enhanced and expanded fighting game in the Granblue Fantasy series, will be released on November 30th for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game will be priced at $49.99, which is slightly cheaper than the usual retail price for similar titles. However, for those who don’t want to spend money on the upgraded version, a free edition will also be available at launch.

The free edition of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will include four characters, the first chapter of the story mode, and online play. Players of the free edition will also be able to play online with those who own the full release.

In addition to the release announcement, it has been revealed that there will be an open beta for the game in the autumn. The beta will feature lobby matches, allowing players to play with friends instead of strangers. Crossplay functionality will also be available, meaning players on different platforms can play together. Furthermore, players will have the opportunity to try out the Granbruise Legends minigame, which features chibi versions of Granblue Fantasy characters and is reminiscent of Fall Guys.

With these exciting announcements, fans of the Granblue Fantasy series can look forward to the release of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and the opportunity to try out the game for free.