Cygames to Host Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Granblue Fantasy: Relink News Show

Cygames has announced that it will host the “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Granblue Fantasy: Relink News Show” on September 16 at 18:00 JST. The broadcast will provide a recap of the information released in August for both titles, as well as fresh new information.

The highly anticipated Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is set for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023. It is a fighting game based on the popular Granblue Fantasy franchise. Players can expect intense battles with a diverse roster of characters and a captivating story.

On the other hand, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is also in the works for the same platforms and is scheduled to release this winter. Developed by Cygames and PlatinumGames, it is an action RPG set in the same universe as Granblue Fantasy. Players will embark on epic quests, explore vast landscapes, and engage in thrilling combat.

The upcoming news show will be an opportunity for fans to get the latest updates on these highly anticipated titles. Whether it’s new character reveals, gameplay footage, or insights into the game’s mechanics, Cygames aims to keep players excited and informed.

As the broadcast is set to take place in Japan, fans from around the world can catch the show through live-streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more information on how to tune in to the “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Granblue Fantasy: Relink News Show” on September 16.