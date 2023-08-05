CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Cygames to Host Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Granblue Fantasy: Relink News Show

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 5, 2023
Cygames to Host Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Granblue Fantasy: Relink News Show

Cygames has announced that it will host the “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Granblue Fantasy: Relink News Show” on September 16 at 18:00 JST. The broadcast will provide a recap of the information released in August for both titles, as well as fresh new information.

The highly anticipated Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is set for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023. It is a fighting game based on the popular Granblue Fantasy franchise. Players can expect intense battles with a diverse roster of characters and a captivating story.

On the other hand, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is also in the works for the same platforms and is scheduled to release this winter. Developed by Cygames and PlatinumGames, it is an action RPG set in the same universe as Granblue Fantasy. Players will embark on epic quests, explore vast landscapes, and engage in thrilling combat.

The upcoming news show will be an opportunity for fans to get the latest updates on these highly anticipated titles. Whether it’s new character reveals, gameplay footage, or insights into the game’s mechanics, Cygames aims to keep players excited and informed.

As the broadcast is set to take place in Japan, fans from around the world can catch the show through live-streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more information on how to tune in to the “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Granblue Fantasy: Relink News Show” on September 16.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Save on Amazon’s Kindle and Google’s Chromecast

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Changing Landscape of Music Consumption: A Shift Away from Streaming

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

AI-Generated Guidebooks Flood Amazon, Raise Travel Scam Concerns

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Role of Industrial Wireline Networking in Advancing Smart Factory Technologies

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
News

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on a Student’s Financial Situation

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Astra Space Faces Layoffs and Resource Reallocation Due to Financial Challenges

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Samsung Rumored to Release Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments