Cygames to Host Granblue Fantasy Fes 2023 in Tokyo

Cygames has announced that it will be hosting Granblue Fantasy Fes 2023 from December 23 to 24 at Tokyo Big Sight’s West and South Exhibition Halls in Odaiba, Tokyo. This event will offer attendees a chance to explore the world of Granblue Fantasy and participate in various activities.

Granblue Fantasy Fes is an annual event that celebrates the popular mobile game franchise, Granblue Fantasy. In the past, this event has been held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. However, Granblue Fantasy Fes 2023 will mark the first time it will be taking place at a different venue.

During the event, attendees can expect a range of engaging content that immerses them in the Granblue Fantasy world. While specific details have not been provided, past events have featured stage shows, live performances, merchandise booths, and opportunities to interact with the creators and voice actors associated with the game.

Granblue Fantasy, developed by Cygames, has garnered a massive following since its release in 2014. The game combines traditional turn-based RPG elements with stunning visuals, captivating storyline, and a robust multiplayer experience. Its success has led to the development of spin-off games, anime adaptations, and various merchandise.

By hosting Granblue Fantasy Fes 2023 at a new location, Cygames aims to bring a fresh and exciting experience to fans of the franchise. With Tokyo Big Sight’s spacious exhibition halls, attendees can look forward to a larger-scale event and more immersive activities.

As of now, further details regarding the event, such as ticket information and specific activities, have not been disclosed. Fans and enthusiasts of the Granblue Fantasy franchise are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on Cygames’ official website and related news outlets.