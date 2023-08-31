CityLife

Gran Turismo 7 Update Improves Game Stability

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
The latest update for Gran Turismo 7 has been released, bringing some minor changes to the game. The update, which is relatively small at just over 340MB for the PS5 version, focuses on improving general game stability. While the patch notes are brief, players can expect tweaks to the game code that aim to reduce instances of the game hanging or stuttering.

Although the update does not introduce new game content, it is important to note that there may be other changes that are not explicitly mentioned in the patch notes. The GTPlanet community will be closely monitoring and documenting any undocumented changes that they come across.

In terms of upcoming content updates, players can anticipate the addition of the Toyota GR Corolla and Himedic Ambulance in Brand Central on September 28. This aligns with the expected date for the next content update.

For the latest information on Gran Turismo 7 and its updates, players are encouraged to stay tuned to GTPlanet for future announcements and details.

Definitions:

General game stability: Refers to the overall reliability and smooth functioning of a video game.

Code tweaks: Refers to making adjustments or modifications to the game’s underlying programming code.

Undocumented changes: Refers to updates or modifications made to the game that are not mentioned in the official patch notes.

Sources:

– Gran Turismo 7 Game Update: https://example.com/gran-turismo-7-game-update

– GTPlanet: https://example.com/gtplanet

