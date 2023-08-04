Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.36 Revealed

The upcoming update for Gran Turismo 7, version 1.36, has been officially announced and includes several exciting additions for players. There will be four new vehicles in total, with two immediately available and a surprise new livery for an existing vehicle. The new livery will be given to all players who sign into the game over the next seven weeks.

The Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21 is one of the new vehicles, and it appears to be a fully operational emergency vehicle. However, it will only be available to players who participate in the Viewers Gift campaign for the Gran Turismo World Series Showdown. The Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition ’22 will also be available, but only for practice in the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup round seven race at Road Atlanta.

Two vehicles that players can access right away are the 2020 Maserati MC20 and the 1958 Chevrolet Corvette. The Maserati MC20 is a powerful mid-engined supercar with a twin-turbo V6 engine. The 1958 Chevrolet Corvette represents the return of the C1 generation to the game.

Additionally, there will be a new livery for the 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo, which players can receive for free by clicking on a special in-game tile. The livery will also be available for purchase in Brand Central.

The update will also introduce new features, including three new Extra Menus in GT Cafe and nine new Scapes locations. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any new circuits or circuit locations included in this update.

Players can expect the full patch notes to be released when the update arrives on Monday, August 7.