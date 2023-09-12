CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

The Resurgence of Film Photography: A Creative Escape from the Digital World

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
The Resurgence of Film Photography: A Creative Escape from the Digital World

Summary: Film photography is experiencing a revival as a growing number of artists choose it as a way to express their unique vision and keep the analog film industry alive. The appeal lies in its ability to offer a fun and experimental approach to photography, as well as the anticipation and surprise that comes with waiting for the film to be developed.

Photographer Kat Swansey, based in Austin, is part of this trend, exclusively shooting on film. She values the manual process and the need to carefully compose each shot, adjusting focus and aperture with precision. Swansey’s choice to shoot on film is a deliberate decision to preserve the artistry and craft behind photography.

Lomography, a company built out of an artist collective, has played a significant role in sustaining the film industry. They offer a range of film stocks, including tinted options, that allow photographers to add an artistic touch to their work. Birgit Buchart, the General Manager of Lomography in the United States, emphasizes that film photography is not about striving for the highest quality depiction of reality but using it as a creative tool in daily life.

The appeal of film photography lies in the process itself. Unlike digital photography, it requires patience and a willingness to wait for the film to be developed. This anticipation adds a sense of excitement and surprise when photographers receive their prints. The ability to achieve unique colors and effects not easily replicated in digital photography is another aspect that draws artists to film.

The resurgence of film photography is a testament to the enduring allure of analogue processes in a digital world. It offers a creative escape from the instant gratification of modern technology and a return to the mindful and deliberate approach to capturing images.

Definitions:
– Film Photography: The process of capturing images using photographic film, which requires manual focusing, adjusting aperture, and processing the film in a darkroom.
– Analog Film Industry: The industry involved in the creation, production, and distribution of photographic film.

Sources:
– TPR – Texas Public Radio (source article)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Apple Announces New iPhones, Apple Watches, and More at “Wonderlust” Event

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 with USB-C Charging Port: What You Need to Know

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Adobe’s Patch Tuesday Update Fixes Critical Security Flaw in Acrobat and Reader

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Apple Announces New iPhones, Apple Watches, and More at “Wonderlust” Event

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 with USB-C Charging Port: What You Need to Know

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Adobe’s Patch Tuesday Update Fixes Critical Security Flaw in Acrobat and Reader

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Discover Potential Signs of Life on Exoplanet K2-18 b

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments