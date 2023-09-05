GXBank Receives Regulatory Approval to Commence Operations in Malaysia

GXBank, a digital bank joint venture between Grab Holdings and Singapore Telecommunications, has recently obtained regulatory approval from Malaysia’s Minister of Finance and Bank Negara Malaysia. This approval grants the bank the green light to begin its operations effectively from September 1st.

After successfully completing an operational readiness review, GXBank is now all set to commence its much-awaited operations. As a first step, the bank will undergo beta testing of its app, initially limited to its own employees from GXBank, Grab, and Kuok Group. Following the internal test phase, GXBank will gradually expand its user base to encompass a wider pool of individuals seeking digital banking services.

The regulatory approval obtained by GXBank marks a significant milestone for both Grab and Singapore Telecommunications. With a strong presence and market credibility, Grab, a leading Southeast Asian super app, aims to provide users with a seamless and convenient digital banking experience through GXBank. Singapore Telecommunications, on the other hand, brings its expertise and technological capabilities to the joint venture, fostering innovation and driving growth in the digital banking sector.

By leveraging the digital prowess of its parent companies, GXBank aims to revolutionize banking in Malaysia by offering a comprehensive suite of financial services through its user-friendly mobile app. With the regulatory hurdles cleared, the bank is now well-positioned to introduce its innovative digital banking solutions to the Malaysian market and cater to the evolving needs of consumers in the digital age.

Sources:

Definitions:

– GXBank: a digital bank joint venture between Grab Holdings and Singapore Telecommunications

– Grab Holdings: a leading Southeast Asian super app

– Bank Negara Malaysia: the central bank of Malaysia

Sources:

– Ministry of Finance, Malaysia

– Bank Negara Malaysia