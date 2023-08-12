Bramble The Mountain King: A Gorgeous and Striking Indie Game

Bramble The Mountain King is a visually stunning indie game that has captured the attention of many in 2023. Developed by Dimfrost Studio based in Sweden, this atmospheric action platformer draws inspiration from dark Nordic fables. Despite being only the studio’s second release, it is an impressive achievement.

The game follows the journey of a young boy named Olle, who embarks on an adventure to rescue his sister from a troll. Venturing into the mysterious land of Bramble, Olle encounters a variety of creatures, some friendly and others not so much.

Olle’s Spark of Courage helps him overcome the trials and dangers he faces. From navigating treacherous environments to confronting creatures inspired by Nordic mythology, Olle must stay vigilant in the misty forests that serve as the game’s backdrop.

The boss fights in Bramble are particularly noteworthy. Instead of straightforward confrontations, they are often extended sequences requiring players to evade attention and find ways to overcome the creatures. When direct combat becomes necessary, Olle can use his Spark to identify weak spots and achieve victory.

What sets Bramble apart is its captivating sense of place and atmosphere. While the mechanics may not be groundbreaking, the art direction, sound design, and animation work harmoniously to create an immersive experience. Each encounter in the game feels distinct and memorable, leaving a lasting impact.

For those interested in purchasing Bramble The Mountain King, there is currently a 40% discount on Steam until August 18, 2023. The standard edition is priced at $17.99 / £14.99 (originally $29.99 / £24.99), while the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the soundtrack and a digital artbook, is 46% off at $21.03 / £17.81 (originally $38.97 / £32.99).

The game is available on Steam and can also be accessed through the PC Game Pass library via the Xbox app for Microsoft subscribers. If you’re looking for more single-player games or creepy atmospheric adventures, be sure to explore our recommendations for 2023’s best games and the best horror games on PC.