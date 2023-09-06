Get a Great Deal on the iPhone 13 Before it’s Discontinued

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone and want to save some money, now is the perfect time to consider the iPhone 13. With the upcoming release of the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to discontinue the sales of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, making it available for purchase for a limited time only.

The iPhone 13 offers almost identical specifications to the iPhone 14, including the same processor, camera system, and display. However, it comes at a much lower price, making it a smart choice for those looking to enter the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank.

Currently, Amazon is offering a significant discount on the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 13. Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, it is now available for just Rs. 68,499 after a 14 percent price cut. This discount amounts to a savings of Rs. 11,401.

Additionally, there are other offers that can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13. Amazon provides an exchange bonus for those who trade in their old smartphones, allowing buyers to receive up to Rs. 12,250 as exchange value. The actual amount depends on the model and condition of the old device.

Furthermore, buyers can take advantage of up to Rs. 250 off on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions, as well as other no-cost EMI offers. These offers are valid on different storage and color variants of the iPhone 13.

To make the most of this deal, visit Amazon and get the iPhone 13 before it’s discontinued. It’s a great opportunity to own a high-quality smartphone at a discounted price.

