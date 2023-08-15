Mega Man Games on Sale: Grab Every Mega Man X and Mega Man Zero Game for $30 on Steam

Decades since its debut, no side-scrolling action platformer hits quite like Mega Man. The Japanese publisher, Capcom, has made numerous sequels and spin-offs of the game, and now you can grab them all for just $30 on Steam in Capcom’s current end-of-summer sale.

Capcom has spent the last eight years collecting all of the Mega Man games into new “Legacy” collections, which makes it convenient to access them in one place with decent enough emulation and limited latency. Although they’re not perfect, especially for this price, it’s a great way to dive back into some arcadey robot action.

The Mega Man games follow the blue bomber as he hops, blasts, and sometimes slides his way through futuristic 2D stages infested with evil robots, spike pits, and other hazards. The central gimmick of the game is that Mega Man absorbs the signature powers of each boss as he defeats them.

Mega Man X takes the same formula and speeds it up with dashes, melee attacks, and other upgraded abilities. The Zero/ZX games remix the franchise for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS, adding RPG-lite mechanics and more story beats.

Each collection is split into two parts, but on Steam, they are temporarily bundled together along with Mega Man 11 from 2018, all available for just $30. Some of the games are also on sale on PlayStation 5, allowing you to grab every Mega Man and Mega Man X game for just $40. The Zero/ZX collection is on sale for only $10 on Switch currently, making the whole Mega Man collection available for $50 on the Nintendo handheld hybrid.

If you don’t want to overwhelm yourself with 25 games’ worth of vibrant pixel-animated action, you can start with the first half of the Mega Man and Mega Man X collections for just $16. This selection includes the four best games: Mega Man 2, 3, X, and X2.