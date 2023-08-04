Anker PowerCore Slim 313 10,000mAh Power Bank: Reliable and Affordable

If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly power bank from a trusted brand, look no further. Amazon is currently offering the Anker PowerCore Slim 313 10,000mAh power bank at a discounted price of just $13.19. This incredible deal can be availed by applying a 40% off coupon code found on the product page.

The Anker PowerCore Slim 313 is known for its slim design, making it one of the thinnest power banks in the market with a capacity of 10,000mAh. It is almost the same size as an iPhone 14, with only a slight increase in thickness. The power bank features three types of connections: USB Type-C, Micro USB, and USB Type-A.

It is important to understand the functions of each connection. The USB Type-C and Micro USB ports are for INPUT only, meaning they are used to charge the power bank itself. On the other hand, the USB Type-A port is for OUTPUT only, enabling you to charge your other devices. With Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies, this power bank can deliver up to 12W of charge.

One of the advantages of having a USB Type-A output is its compatibility with various cable adapters, such as Lightning and USB Type-C adapters. With a 10,000mAh capacity, the power bank can charge an iPhone 14 up to three times, an iPhone 14 Pro up to two times, an iPad or iPad Pro once, or a Nintendo Switch up to two times. However, it’s worth noting that this power bank does not support USB Power Delivery, so it may not be able to charge your Switch while you’re playing.

Anker is renowned for its reliability and product quality. While their products normally come at a higher price point, this 10,000mAh power bank is relatively affordable, even when compared to lesser-known brands. If you’re in need of a budget-friendly and versatile backup battery, the Anker PowerCore Slim 313 is a dependable choice.