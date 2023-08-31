Virgin Media Television Announces New Line-Up Including Dating Show Grá ar an Trá

Virgin Media Television (VMTV) has unveiled its upcoming season of programmes, featuring a diverse range of shows including a dating series called Grá ar an Trá. This new series will join popular shows such as the Rugby World Cup coverage and the revival of Big Brother.

Grá ar an Trá, which translates to “Love on the Beach”, will follow 10 single individuals as they learn the Irish language and search for love. The show will award a €10,000 prize to the couple who can demonstrate the greatest proficiency in Irish. Presented by Gráinne Seoige, Síomha Ní Ruairc, and James Kavanagh, this debut run is set to be a unique addition to VMTV’s programming.

In addition to Grá ar an Trá, VMTV will also feature other exciting shows, including the sustainability-themed home makeover show The Salvage Squad presented by Brian Dowling, and the three-part factual series Confessions of a Crime Boss.

Virgin Media Television plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its launch with a special celebrity edition of Gogglebox Ireland, featuring Ms Seoige, a former TV3 channel icon. The popular shows The Guards and Living with Lucy will also be returning for another season.

VMTV’s head of content strategy, Anthony Nilan, expressed his excitement about the upcoming line-up, saying, “I think it shows the breadth we have across the schedule. We are never just one note.” He also highlighted the success of VMTV’s recent coverage of the World Athletics Championships, which has boosted the evening schedules.

With the Rugby World Cup and the acquisition of shows like Big Brother and My Mum, Your Dad, VMTV is poised to capture substantial audiences in the coming weeks. Grá ar an Trá, although likened to Love Island, promises to offer a unique and different approach to the reality dating show genre.

VMTV, owned by Liberty Global, is dedicated to working closely with the independent sector to create a distinct and confident tone of voice in its programming. Grá ar an Trá is just one example of the innovative shows that the broadcaster aims to bring to its viewers.

