GPay Redesign Streamlines App to Two Tabs in Bottom Bar

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
Following the Material You redesign, GPay is preparing for another change that will consolidate the app to just two tabs in the bottom bar.

Since its launch, GPay has been organized into three tabs: Explore, Pay, and Insights. The Explore tab displayed deals, but now it is just a card within the Pay tab that opens a fullscreen feed. This section, called “Top deals for you,” is based on the user’s activity.

In this feed, users will find cards with merchants at the top, summarizing the deal underneath. Categories such as “Food & Drink,” “Bills & Utilities,” and “Housing” are listed at the bottom, and by tapping them, users can load a dedicated feed. A fun addition is the “I’m feeling lucky” button, which gives users a random category.

Google previously announced that GPay and Assistant in the US would no longer support paying for gas and in-app parking payments. With these removals, GPay’s main feed is now down to just Activity and Businesses, allowing for the addition of the new consolidated tabs.

The redesign, which includes minor visual tweaks like outline-style cards, is rolling out with version 187.1.2.

It is important to note that this consolidation to two tabs in GPay is not yet widely rolled out, with only version 172.1.7 having a server-side component.

These changes aim to streamline the GPay experience for users, making it easier to navigate and find deals based on their interests and activities.

