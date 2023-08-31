Get a Free GeForce Now Subscription with Your Chromebook

Cloud gaming has gained popularity for its ability to stream games without the need for a powerful PC. And now, Google and Nvidia are teaming up to offer a free, no-strings-attached subscription to GeForce Now for every modern Chromebook owner.

If you own a Chromebook from 2017 or newer, you can simply visit Google’s Chromebook Perks page and redeem a three-month subscription to Nvidia’s GeForce Now Priority tier. This subscription does not require any purchases or recurring fees. It’s a great opportunity for Chromebook owners to experience cloud gaming without any financial commitment.

Even better, if you have a gaming-specific Chromebook, such as the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, you’ll receive a three-month subscription to GeForce Now Ultimate. This higher tier allows you to stream games at 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second. It showcases the true capabilities of cloud gaming with improved latency and image quality.

To take advantage of this offer, all you need is a fast internet connection. While testing one of the first gaming Chromebooks with GeForce Now, we found that a reliable and speedy internet connection is crucial for a smooth gaming experience. However, with the free three-month subscription, you can try it out and see for yourself.

Interestingly, this announcement coincides with Google’s recent cancellation of more powerful gaming Chromebooks with dedicated Nvidia GPUs. It raises questions about whether these free Nvidia subscriptions were originally intended for use with those specific Chromebooks. This situation is reminiscent of Google’s previous announcement of gaming Chromebooks, which came shortly after the cancellation of the Google Stadia cloud gaming platform.

In conclusion, if you own a 2017 or newer Chromebook, you can now enjoy a free GeForce Now subscription without any strings attached. This initiative by Google and Nvidia allows Chromebook owners to explore the world of cloud gaming and experience its benefits firsthand.

Definitions:

– Chromebook: A laptop or tablet running the Linux-based Chrome OS as its operating system.

– GeForce Now: A cloud gaming service provided by Nvidia that allows users to stream and play games on various devices.

– Cloud gaming: A method of playing video games on remote servers and streaming the gameplay to the user’s device.

Source: The Verge