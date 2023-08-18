The Ambitious Skyrim Special Edition Apotheosis Expansion Mod Releases Trailer

The highly anticipated Skyrim Special Edition Apotheosis expansion mod has unveiled a lengthy new trailer. Originally announced in 2017, this DLC-sized mod for the standard version of Skyrim is now confirmed for release on PC in 2025. The development team behind the project has shifted their focus to Skyrim Special Edition instead of the standard version of The Elder Scrolls V.

The mod, Apotheosis, is described as a dark fantasy, story-rich, open-world expansion that takes place across the 17 Planes of Oblivion and the Dreamsleeve. Players will be immersed in a fallen world, tasked with reclaiming the shattered heart of the world and facing themes of loss, free will, and the consequences of power.

The expansion mod has received a brand-new website, and the Apotheosis developer update features the new teaser trailer. Screenshots showcasing the visually striking environments can be found on the mod’s website.

One of the reasons for the switch to Skyrim Special Edition is the improved engine, stability, lighting and shader techniques, and performance. The developers have also highlighted the enhanced support provided by the Creation Kit for SE.

The Skyrim Special Edition Apotheosis expansion mod is planned for a PC release in 2025. Due to size restrictions on Xbox, the mod will not be available on consoles. For more information about this exciting expansion, visit the mod’s website.