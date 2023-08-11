How Gordon Ramsay Makes Grilled Cheese with a $3 Million Car

When it comes to road snacks, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay takes it to the next level. In a recent TikTok video, Ramsay demonstrates how he prepares a fresh grilled cheese sandwich while on the go. However, he doesn’t rely on any ordinary sandwich maker or camping stove. Instead, he looks to the power of a 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 engine.

In the video, Ramsay begins by placing a slice of white bread on a surface before layering it with sliced cheese. He then adds another slice of bread to complete the sandwich, wraps it in tin foil (though skips the butter), and takes it to his chosen grill. To the surprise of many, Ramsay uses the rear of a $3 million Aston Martin Valkyrie and places the sandwich on top of its 1139-hp V12 engine.

As Ramsay takes the hypercar for a few hot laps, the engine’s heat perfectly toasts the bread and melts the cheese. It’s an entertaining and unique way to make a grilled cheese sandwich, showcasing Ramsay’s creativity and playfulness.

The video also reveals other cars in the backdrop, including the Ford Puma SUV, LaFerrari, and BAC mono. While it’s unclear if Ramsay attempted to cook his lunch on those vehicles, he ultimately chose the Aston Martin as the best option.

Ramsay’s unconventional approach to making a grilled cheese highlights his ability to think outside the box and make use of his surroundings. It’s an interesting and fun spectacle, leaving viewers wondering if they could have done a better job or if there’s a car more suited for the task.

Overall, Ramsay’s grilled cheese-making adventure is an entertaining display of his culinary expertise and love for unique experiences.