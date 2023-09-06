GoPro Hero 12 Black: A New Action Camera with Exciting Features

GoPro has introduced its latest action camera, the GoPro Hero 12 Black, which comes with several noteworthy features. One of the standout upgrades is the extended runtime when continuously recording footage. The new power management system allows for up to 2x improvement in runtimes compared to the previous-generation Hero 11 Black, especially when using the included Enduro battery. However, the runtime may vary if a standard GoPro battery is used.

For content creators looking to capture video for platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, the Hero 12 Black offers a 9:16 vertical capture mode. This, combined with support for Bluetooth wireless audio devices, such as AirPods and microphones, makes it easier to create vertical videos.

Professional users will appreciate the ability to capture HDR photos and videos at resolutions up to 5.3K. The addition of GP-Log encoding enables capturing a wider dynamic range. Additionally, timecode sync can be utilized across multiple Hero 12 Black cameras, facilitating easier editing from different angles.

The Hero 12 Black is equipped with a Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory, allowing for a 177-degree field of view in 4K/60fps. This new lens offers a 36 percent wider field of view for widescreen video and a 48 percent taller field of view for vertical video. However, the lens needs to be purchased separately.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black can be preordered starting Wednesday at a price of $399.99. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory will also be available on Wednesday, priced at $99.99 ($79.99 for GoPro subscribers). The cameras will be available in stores on September 13th. Additionally, GoPro is releasing a Creator Edition priced at $599.99, which includes a grip, a media mod attachment with a microphone, and an LED light attachment.

GoPro subscribers will also benefit from an update to the GoPro Quik app, which now allows for direct editing of videos from the cloud. This removes the need to download videos to a local device.

