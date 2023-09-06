GoPro Unveils Hero 12 Black Action Camera with Improved Performance and User-Friendly Interface

GoPro has recently launched its latest action camera, the Hero 12 Black, with notable improvements in performance and usability. While the hardware remains largely unchanged from the previous Hero 11 Black edition, the Hero 12 Black offers enhanced battery performance and a revamped user interface.

One of the key upgrades in the Hero 12 Black is its battery performance when shooting in 5.3K resolution at 60fps. It now delivers twice the battery performance compared to its predecessor. This improvement allows users to shoot longer videos without worrying about running out of battery.

In terms of design, the Hero 12 Black maintains a similar form factor to the Hero 11 Black, with dimensions of 71.8×50.8×33.6mm and a weight of 154 grams. However, it introduces textured covers, giving it a more rugged and sporty look. It also includes a built-in mount for tripods and charges via a USB-C port.

The user interface of the Hero 12 Black has been revamped to be more user-friendly and accessible to a wider range of users. GoPro aims to reduce the confusion often associated with camera jargon, making it easier for beginners to navigate the camera’s features and settings.

The Hero 12 Black offers several notable features, including improved stability with HyperSmooth 6.0, extended recording times, and the ability to connect Bluetooth-enabled microphones, including TWS earbuds. Users can now record audio using AirPods or other Bluetooth earbuds, enhancing the flexibility and convenience of capturing audio while recording video.

Additionally, the Hero 12 Black introduces HDR support for videos, allowing users to capture 5.3K videos with vibrant colors and enhanced details. It also expands the support for the 8:7 aspect ratio in various shooting modes such as TimeWarp, Time Lapse, Night Lapse, and Night Effects. The recorded clips can be edited using the Quik app, which will soon be available for Windows and MacOS.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is available for pre-order in India, with a starting price of Rs 45,000. It is more affordable than its predecessor, the Hero 11 Black, which launched at Rs 51,500. The Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is priced at Rs 65,000. The devices will be available for purchase from online and offline retail partners starting on September 13, 2023.

Overall, the GoPro Hero 12 Black is a promising upgrade to GoPro’s action camera lineup, offering improved performance, enhanced usability, and new features to meet the demands of adventure enthusiasts and casual users alike.

