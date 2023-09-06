The GoPro Hero 12 Black: New Features and Improved Performance

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is the latest addition to GoPro’s action camera lineup. One of the standout features of this new camera is its vertical mode, which allows users to shoot in a 9:16 aspect ratio, perfect for capturing TikTok-worthy content. Even when the camera is mounted horizontally, it can maintain the vertical aspect ratio. This new mode also supports up to 2X slow motion, providing users with more creative options for capturing their adventures.

In addition to the vertical mode, the GoPro Hero 12 Black includes features introduced with the previous Hero 11, such as HyperView and Horizon Lock. It also retains the 8:7 aspect ratio option for a taller field of view. The camera offers TimeWarp, Time Lapse, and Night Lapse features, allowing for unique light painting and night sky capture.

GoPro has also released the new Max Lens Mod 2.0, which enhances the camera’s sensor to provide a 177-degree field of view and supports 4K video at 60 FPS. With the Max Lens Mod installed, users can take advantage of the Max HyperView mode, offering an even wider and taller video perspective than the standard lens.

Durability has always been a key feature of GoPro cameras, and the Hero 12 Black is no exception. GoPro claims that the device, including the additional lens, is built to withstand tough conditions. The lens is made with scratch-resistant glass and a hydrophobic coating to resist water drops. CEO Nick Woodman even mentioned that he tested the device firsthand during a biking trip with no damage.

The Hero 12 Black also boasts improved power management, resulting in longer runtime. It can continuously record up to 70 minutes of 5.3K, 60 FPS Ultra HD video with HyperSmooth 6.0 turned on. The option to enable QuickCapture mode allows for easy and quick recording with the press of a button.

For those who prefer standardized mounts, GoPro has included a hole for 1/4-20 mounting threads in the device. This means the Hero 12 Black is compatible with most tripods right out of the box. GoPro will also be releasing a 48-inch collapsible extension pole with a detachable Bluetooth remote shutter for added convenience.

In terms of software, the GoPro Quik app has been updated to improve the syncing process between the desktop and mobile versions. This allows users to quickly download their content from the cloud and start editing seamlessly. The Quik desktop version will initially be available on Mac, with the Windows version arriving later.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is available for pre-order now, with a full release scheduled for September 13th.

Sources: GoPro (no URLs provided)