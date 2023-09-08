GoPro Hero 12 Black: Upgrades, Battery Stamina, and Shooting Modes

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is a state-of-the-art action camera that builds upon the success of its predecessor, the Hero 11 Black. With longer run times, improved battery stamina, and enhanced shooting modes, the Hero 12 Black offers a benchmark defining experience for adventurous photographers and videographers.

One of the significant advancements in the GoPro Hero 12 Black is its battery performance. With a 4K120 video recording, the camera can last up to 58 minutes on a single charge, compared to the 28 minutes of the Hero 11 Black. Similarly, the 5.3K/60 videos can now be recorded for 70 minutes, a remarkable improvement from the 35 minutes of the previous model. These improvements are possible due to the Enduro battery pack introduced in the Hero 11 Black, which has been optimized for capacity and chemistry.

The Hero 12 Black retains the 8:7-inch sensor found in its predecessor but adds new software features to unlock more shooting modes. The camera now has a vertical capture mode for 9:16 aspect ratio videos, making it ideal for content creators on Instagram and YouTube Shorts. Additionally, the HyperView mode utilizes the full width of the sensor to shoot 16:9 aspect ratio videos, compatible with TimeWarp, Night Lapse, and Time Lapse modes.

Another noteworthy feature of the Hero 12 Black is its compatibility with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to connect microphones and even Apple AirPods for recording audio. This feature is particularly useful for content creators who rely on vertical videos and need to overlay voice-overs or narrations onto their footage.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black also offers the option to enhance videos with HDR technology, providing greater dynamic range and detail in both photos and videos. While there may be a slight decrease in frame rate when shooting 5.3K videos with HDR enabled, the trade-off is worth it for the improved lighting and details captured by the full-width sensor.

In conclusion, the GoPro Hero 12 Black is a testament to GoPro’s commitment to continuous innovation. With its extended battery life, versatile shooting modes, and HDR capabilities, this action camera offers a superior recording experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

