GoPro Hero 12 Black: What to Expect

It seems that GoPro has decided to stick with the current features for its upcoming Hero 12 Black camera. The new model will maintain its predecessor’s 1/1.9-inch sensor, which produces 27 MP images and can shoot at 5.3K/60 FPS. The front display will remain at 1.4 inches and the rear-facing display at 2.27 inches. The Hero 12 Black will also continue to offer 1 ATM water resistance.

However, there are a couple of areas where GoPro will make some improvements. The battery life of the Hero 12 Black will be extended to 70 minutes when recording at 5.3K/60 FPS, an increase of 9 minutes compared to the previous model. Additionally, the default 1,720 mAh Enduro battery will now last 90 minutes when shooting at 5.3K/30 FPS or 150 minutes for 1080p/30 FPS footage, giving a 10-minute and 13-minute improvement, respectively. GoPro will also introduce HyperSmooth 6.0 technology, an enhanced version of their electronic image stabilization.

In summary, the Hero 12 Black will be a minor upgrade over the Hero 11 Black. While the rumored 1-inch model is still unknown, the Hero 12 Black is expected to be available starting from September 13, with a starting price of €449.99. It is not surprising that the price will remain the same as its predecessor, considering the lack of significant changes between the two models.

