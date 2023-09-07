Introducing the GoPro Hero 12 Black: Longer Battery Life and Enhanced Features

GoPro has recently unveiled its latest action camera, the Hero 12 Black, offering several improvements over its predecessor, the Hero 11 Black. The standout feature of the new model is the significantly improved battery life. In 5.3K60 recording mode, the Hero 12 can shoot for 70 minutes on a single charge, double the duration of the Hero 11 Black. It’s important to note that this improvement doesn’t come from a larger battery but rather from dramatic enhancements in battery consumption. The Hero 12 Black is equipped with a 1,720 mAh battery.

If shooting in 5.3K30, the battery can last up to 1.5 hours, while in 1080p30 mode, it can endure “over 2.5 hours.” The Hero 12 Black features Bluetooth support, allowing users to record audio simultaneously with Bluetooth earbuds or headphones, which is a significant addition to its capabilities.

Another notable feature is the Max Lens Mod 2.0, which increases the field-of-view from the normal 156-degrees to an industry-leading 177-degrees in 4K60 resolution. HDR videos and photos are also supported, allowing for stunning visual content. The camera can capture 27MP photos and 24.7MP stills from videos. Like its predecessor, the Hero 12 is waterproof up to 33ft (10m).

The Hero 12 Black boasts several advanced features, including HyperSmooth 6.0 + AutoBoost, which provides the widest shots possible with video stabilization. Additionally, the built-in Horizon Lock keeps the horizon level even when the camera rotates a full 360 degrees. However, these features are not available in certain recording modes.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is currently available for pre-order on the official GoPro website for $399.99 or €449.99. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 can be purchased separately for $99.99 or €109.99. The release date is set for September 13.

In the future, GoPro has plans to release a 48-inch-long extension pole that collapses to 10 inches, offering users greater versatility in capturing shots. Additionally, a waterproof Bluetooth shutter remote will be available, allowing for easy control even when using the extended pole. GoPro’s Quik editing app will also be launched for Macs starting in November, followed by Windows PCs in the summer. This app will be free for GoPro subscribers.

Sources:

– GoPro website