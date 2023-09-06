Introducing the GoPro Hero 12 Black: Evolutionary Upgrades and Exciting Features

GoPro has just announced the release of the much-awaited Hero 12 Black, packed with a range of innovative features. While this model may not introduce the rumored 1″ sensor, it delivers a host of improvements that users have been eagerly anticipating. Let’s delve into the details of the Hero 12 Black and explore its exciting new additions.

One of the standout enhancements is the doubling of battery life in certain modes, ensuring extended shooting time for those epic adventures. Additionally, GoPro has added Bluetooth headphone/mic pairing, enabling convenient audio connectivity. Another notable feature is the return of the recording preview on the GoPro mobile app, allowing users to effortlessly review their footage on the go.

In addition to these major updates, the Hero 12 Black boasts several other minor yet valuable improvements. While the camera’s evolution is noteworthy, it is important to mention that GoPro has imposed two different press/media embargoes. The initial embargo restricts the inclusion of comparison shots or opinions on footage, while the second embargo provides freedom to media sources to publish reviews and comprehensive analyses. Thus, if certain aspects may appear missing at this stage, it is due to these embargoes.

However, rest assured that comprehensive reviews, comparison footage, and insightful analysis will be upcoming as the camera undergoes rigorous testing against its competitors. Stay tuned for an in-depth review and other informative videos featuring the Hero 12 Black.

Thank you for watching and keep an eye out for future updates on this exciting new release.

