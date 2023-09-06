Introducing the GoPro Hero 12 Black: Enhanced User Experience and Exciting New Features

GoPro has recently announced its latest camera, the Hero 12 Black, focusing on improving the user experience and catering to pro users and creators. One notable enhancement is the extended battery life, with the company claiming up to two times longer runtime compared to previous models. This improvement addresses a common pain point for GoPro users who often struggle with limited battery performance. The actual impact of this extended battery life will be something to look forward to.

There are also new shooting modes, such as 8:7 full-sensor recording, available across the board. This mode allows users to create content using different aspect ratios while maintaining high resolution. Additionally, the camera’s HDR mode has been fine-tuned for better handling of mixed lighting conditions. The popular Hypersmooth in-camera stabilization has now reached its sixth iteration, promising even better results.

For pro users, two exciting additions have been introduced. The first is “GP-Log,” GoPro’s logarithmic shooting mode that provides flexibility in color grading during post-production. The second addition is Timecode Sync, allowing multiple GoPro Hero 12 cameras to be easily synchronized for seamless editing.

Creators will also benefit from new features. The Hero 12 Black now supports Bluetooth headsets for playback and recording, including AirPods. This enables the use of Bluetooth headphone microphones, which can be combined with in-camera mic recordings for more versatile audio options. Bluetooth headsets also allow for convenient control of GoPro’s voice activation feature, expanding possibilities for creative shots without needing to be near the camera or use additional accessories.

Another creator-friendly feature is vertical capture. The camera can now be activated in vertical mode while mounted horizontally, utilizing the Hero 11’s new sensor. This allows users to capture full 9:16 vertical videos at 4K/30FPS without the need to re-mount or re-orient the camera.

To distinguish the Hero 12 Black, GoPro has given it a speckled faceplate, departing from the usual monochrome design. Furthermore, the camera now includes a built-in regular tripod mount at the bottom, eliminating the need for additional adapters. This is a welcome change for long-time users who may already have a collection of camera accessories.

In a departure from previous models, GoPro has eliminated the requirement to sign up for its cloud subscription service to access a better price. The Hero 12 Black will be available for $400 for all customers. Pre-orders are now open, and the camera will be released in retail on September 13.

Source: Engadget