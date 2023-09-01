Google Introduces Tool for Watermarking and Identifying AI Images

Google has unveiled a new tool called SynthID, developed in collaboration with Google DeepMind, to watermark and identify AI-generated images. This technology embeds a hidden digital watermark within the pixels of an image, making it undetectable to the human eye but allowing for verification. SynthID is currently accessible to a select group of users using Vertex AI, Google’s platform for constructing AI applications and models. It is designed to work with Imagen, Google’s text-to-image model, which can generate highly realistic images from text input.

The introduction of SynthID aims to address the risks associated with generative AI, such as the potential spread of misinformation. By enabling individuals to identify AI-generated content, Google hopes to empower users and combat misinformation. Importantly, SynthID remains effective even if modifications are made to the images, such as applying filters or altering colors.

SynthID was created by training two AI models—one for watermarking and another for identification—on a diverse range of images. However, it cannot definitively identify watermarked images but can distinguish between images that likely have a watermark and those that probably do not. While it is not foolproof against extreme image alterations, SynthID represents a promising step towards promoting responsible use of AI-generated content.

Google plans to integrate SynthID into more of its products and make it available to third-party users in the near future. The goal is to enhance accountability and transparency in the era of AI-generated content.

