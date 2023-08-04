Great Deals on Google Pixel Watch, MacBook Air, Google Pixel Buds Pro, and Blink Mini Security Camera

The Google Pixel Watch is a popular smartwatch for Android users and it now has an all-time low price. The watch offers health and fitness-tracking features powered by Fitbit and allows access to various Google features. While we may see a second-gen Pixel Watch in the future, the first-gen model is still capable enough.

In addition to the Google Pixel Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is another option for Android users. However, certain features on the Samsung watch are limited to Samsung phone owners. The Google Pixel Watch is a good alternative that doesn’t require you to be tied to Samsung’s ecosystem.

If you’re looking for a new laptop, Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air is now at its all-time low price. The M2-powered machine comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The MacBook Air is known for its performance and portability, making it suitable for everyday use, work, streaming, and light gaming or editing.

Google is also offering a deal on its Google Pixel Buds Pro. These wireless earbuds come with solid active noise cancellation and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. They also support Google Assistant and have an IPX4 water resistance rating. Pixel phone users can enjoy additional perks such as head-tracking spatial audio.

For those in need of a home security camera, the Blink Mini is currently on sale. This affordable camera offers 1080p recording and easy wall mounting. It also integrates well with Amazon Alexa and allows for easy viewing of footage through your phone or Echo Show device. However, keep in mind that cloud storage requires an additional cost unless you have a Blink subscription.

In addition to these deals, there are other offers worth considering. The Amazon Smart Thermostat offers a lot of value and is currently discounted. Crutchfield is offering digital gift cards with the purchase of the LG G2 TV, and Anker’s 30W 511 Charger is on sale at Amazon.