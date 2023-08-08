CityLife

Google Pixel 7a Smartphone on Sale with an 11% Discount

Aug 8, 2023
The Google Pixel 7a smartphone is currently on sale for $444, down from its original price of $499, representing an 11% discount. This is the best deal we’ve seen for the Pixel 7a since its release in May.

The Pixel 7a is a highly rated mid-range smartphone that offers similar features to the Pixel 7 but at a lower price point. In our review, it received a score of 90 due to its impressive performance. The device lasted for 17 hours and 41 minutes in our video rundown test and features a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a high-resolution 65-MP rear camera and a 13-MP selfie camera.

Several other devices in the Pixel family are also currently on sale. The Google Pixel Tablet, which comes with a charging speaker dock, has a 12% discount, dropping its price to $439 from $499. Additionally, the Google Pixel Buds Pro and A-Series are also available at discounted prices. The Pro model has a 30% discount, now priced at $139 instead of $200. For those looking for a more affordable option, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are now available for $60, representing a 40% discount from their original price of $100.

By Gabriel Botha

