Pixel 8 Pro Leaked: New Details Revealed by Google’s 3D Simulator

Google’s highly anticipated Pixel 8 Pro has been making rounds in the rumor mill for quite some time. Keeping up with the tradition, the upcoming flagship smartphone has once again been leaked, this time through Google’s own 3D simulation.

The leaked simulation provides a comprehensive look at the Pixel 8 Pro, showcasing the device from all angles. It reveals the placement of sensors, ports, and confirms that the flagship will be available in three colorways – Licorice (black), Porcelain (beige), and Sky (blue).

One interesting detail revealed by the simulation is the presence of a temperature sensor, which is located next to the rear cameras. The purpose of this sensor is still unknown and is expected to be unveiled during the official launch event on October 4th.

In addition, the simulation confirms the inclusion of a physical SIM tray in the Pixel 8 Pro. This suggests that users will have the option to use a physical SIM card instead of relying solely on eSIM technology.

Although the Pixel 8 Pro simulator has since been taken down, the leaked information has sparked further excitement among technology enthusiasts and Pixel fans. With the release date approaching, anticipation continues to build for Google’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

Source: Source 1 | Via 1 | 2

