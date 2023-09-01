New Tool by Google DeepMind Can Differentiate AI-Generated Images from Human-Created Ones

Google DeepMind has developed a new tool called SynthID that can distinguish AI-generated images from human-created ones, even after modifications such as editing, color changes, and the addition of filters. This tool addresses the growing challenge of AI-generated images being difficult to distinguish from those created by humans, which can lead to the proliferation of misinformation.

SynthID works by adding an imperceptible digital watermark, similar to a signature, to AI-generated images. This watermark can then be detected by the tool, even after various modifications have been made. The process involves combining two deep learning models into one tool – one model visually adds the watermark in a way that is invisible to the naked eye, while another model identifies the watermarked images.

Currently, SynthID is limited to detecting images created using Google’s text-to-image tool, Imagen. However, this development is a promising step towards responsible AI, and Google DeepMind aims to expand the tool’s capabilities to include other generative AI tools in the future.

The release of SynthID is initially limited to Vertex AI customers using Imagen, but Google DeepMind has plans to make it available in other Google products and to third parties in the near future.

Overall, this tool is a significant advancement in combating the irresponsible use of AI-generated images and preventing the spread of misinformation on a massive scale.

