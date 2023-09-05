Google’s AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) Expands to More Countries

Google is expanding its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) to more countries, bringing conversational-style interactions and artificial intelligence capabilities to internet searches. This move comes after the introduction of Language Model tools like ChatGPT, which transformed the traditional approach to online information retrieval in November 2022.

Recognizing the potential of generative AI to revolutionize the search experience, major players in the industry like Google and Microsoft have jumped on board. Microsoft incorporated OpenAI’s GPT-4 model into Bing in February 2023, offering users the opportunity to engage in conversational searches. With impressive statistics, such as 10 billion daily searches and 100 million daily active users benefiting from this innovation, Microsoft’s integration has been well-received.

Now, Google is following suit by expanding its AI-powered Search Generative Experience to more countries. This means that users in these countries will receive search results as well as the capability to engage in conversational-style interactions with the search engine. This shift in search behavior provides a more dynamic and interactive experience for users, allowing them to ask questions, provide context, and obtain more specific and personalized information.

Overall, the expansion of Google’s AI-powered Search Generative Experience to more countries signifies the increasing importance of conversational AI in enhancing online information retrieval. As more countries gain access to this feature, users can expect a more engaging and intuitive search experience, driven by the power of artificial intelligence.

