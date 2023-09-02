Google Nest Raises Prices for Nest Aware Subscriptions

Google has announced a price increase for its Nest Aware subscription plans, affecting owners of Google Nest devices in the US. Subscribers will now have to pay $8 per month or $80 per year for the standard Nest Aware subscription, up from $6 per month or $60 per year. This change grants users access to more sophisticated features and extends their footage history.

Previously, users had to subscribe to each individual camera, but in 2019, Google introduced whole-home Nest Aware subscription plans that cover all devices. The standard plan offers benefits such as intelligent motion detection, dog barking alerts, person speaking alerts, and 30 days of video history. Without a subscription, users can only access up to three hours of recorded footage stored on their device.

There is also a higher tier called Nest Aware Plus, which now costs $15 per month or $150 per year. This tier provides all the features of the standard plan, along with 10 days of continuous video history and 60 days of video history with recorded events.

In explaining the price increase, Google stated that subscription prices can change due to market shifts, including factors such as inflation and local tax updates. The new prices will apply to new subscribers immediately, while existing members can expect to pay more on their next bill after November 6. Google has also stated its intention to inform members outside the US 30 days prior to any price changes.

These changes may indicate that Google plans to expand the price increase to other territories in the future.

