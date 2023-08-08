Google Enhances Security and Makes RCS Default for Messages App Users

Google has announced that its Messages by Google app will now offer improved security with updates to the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol. These updates aim to replace SMS and provide advanced features similar to Apple’s iMessage. As part of this announcement, Google will make RCS the default for both new and existing Messages app users. Additionally, end-to-end encryption for group chats is now fully rolled out to all RCS users.

Previously, the end-to-end encryption functionality for group chats was in an open beta phase and has now been fully launched. Google emphasizes that with this update, all conversations in Messages, including both one-on-one and group chats, will be kept private.

Since introducing RCS to U.S. Android users in 2019, Google has been striving to convince Apple to adopt the technology in its own messaging service. Google created a website to educate consumers about the benefits of RCS, highlighting issues such as blurry videos, broken group chats, missing read receipts, typing indicators, and limited texting over Wi-Fi. Google argues that Apple’s resistance to adopting modern texting standards negatively impacts its customers’ messaging experience.

However, Apple has its own reasons for sticking with iMessage. The company recognizes that iMessage is a major driver of ecosystem lock-in and that its distinctive design, represented by green bubbles, is favored by its users, especially younger individuals. In court filings, Apple has stated that it has no interest in creating an Android version of iMessage, as it believes it would be more detrimental than beneficial.

Despite this, Google is determined to move forward with RCS. The feature will now be enabled by default for all users, unless they had previously disabled RCS in their settings. Users will still have the option to opt-out by turning off RCS in their settings after the rollout.

By using RCS, users can enjoy advanced messaging features such as sharing high-resolution photos and videos, seeing typing indicators, receiving read receipts, sending messages over mobile data and Wi-Fi, managing group chats, and utilizing end-to-end encryption. These features have been available to iMessage users for some time.