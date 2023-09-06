Google Teases USB-C on iPhone 15 in New Ad

In a playful ad titled ‘Best Phones Forever’, Google hints at the possibility of the upcoming iPhone 15 series featuring USB-C instead of the traditional lightning port. The ad, featuring a Google Pixel 7 and what appears to be an iPhone, revolves around the theme of the upcoming launch events for both companies.

While this is not the first time phone companies have taken playful jabs at each other, the specific mention of USB-C in this ad raises speculation about Apple’s transition. The iPhone in the ad mentions how other phones are capable of features that it is unable to do, such as unblurring old photos and AI-powered call answering. The Pixel responds with a subtle pun, hinting at USB-C, to which the iPhone acknowledges its upcoming USB-C charging.

The fact that Google, a direct competitor, has created an ad centered around USB-C and poking fun at the iPhone strongly suggests that there is insider knowledge of this upcoming change. This aligns with claims made by industry insiders and analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman over the past year.

In addition to the transition to USB-C, the Apple event on September 12 is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra, and even a new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro charging case.

Overall, it seems highly likely that the iPhone 15 series will feature USB-C, marking a significant change for Apple’s flagship devices.

Sources:

– News18: Shaurya Sharma