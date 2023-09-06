Google Accidentally Leaks Pixel 8 Pro: Colors and Features Revealed

In a classic case of self-owned leaks, Google has once again unintentionally revealed details about its upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. This time, the leaked information comes from Google’s own 360-degree simulator, which allows users to view the device from all angles and showcases various sensors and ports with yellow dots. The simulator confirms the presence of a new temperature sensor, a physical SIM slot, and three available colors: blue, porcelain, and black.

The leaked images obtained from the simulator were initially noticed by X user José Rubén, and then shared by others. The images depict a home screen similar to that of the previous Pixel 7 Pro, further affirming the authenticity of the leak. Additionally, the images clearly show a SIM card slot and provide further evidence of the temperature sensor previously mentioned in a separate leak.

While the simulator does not provide specific specifications, previous leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect. The Pixel 8 Pro’s camera array is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel main camera that allows for 50 percent more light to be captured, as well as a 64-megapixel ultrawide Sony camera. Unlike its predecessors, the Pixel 8 Pro is said to have a flat display instead of a curved one. Other rumored features include a 5,000 mAh battery and a maximum charging speed of 27W.

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be officially unveiled at Google’s upcoming launch event on October 4th at 10AM ET. It is worth noting that these leaks conveniently precede the launch of the iPhone 15, which is scheduled for September 12th. Alongside the Pixel 8 Pro, Google may also introduce the Pixel Watch 2 and other hardware during the event.

Sources:

– Source 1: [Add source description here]

– Source 2: [Add source description here]