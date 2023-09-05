Google Releases Updates to Its Mobile Apps and Services

Google is rolling out a series of updates to its mobile apps and services, including new features for its At a Glance Google Assistant widget, enhancements to the Lookout visual accessibility app, and the addition of Zoom calls in Android Auto. These updates come alongside some branding changes that aim to highlight Android as a fun and reliable Google product. Although the release of Android 14 is highly anticipated, it is important to note that many new Android features are often introduced throughout the year in incremental updates like these, rather than in one major operating system upgrade.

Among the updates is the At a Glance widget, which offers helpful information about events, travel, and local weather. Previously available on Pixel devices only, this widget will now be available on more devices. Google is also making improvements to Wallet by adding a photo import feature that allows for easier uploading of passes with barcodes and QR codes.

The Lookout app, which assists users with low vision or blindness by providing descriptions of on-screen imagery, will now be able to intelligently describe scenes and answer follow-up questions. Android Auto is also introducing support for audio-only Zoom and Webex calls.

In addition to these updates, Google is making changes to the Android logo. The typeface of the logo will more closely resemble Google’s own logo, and “Android” will now be spelled with a capital “A.” The Android robot will also have a 3D appearance and feature colorful variations.

While these updates are exciting, there is more to come from Google this fall. The company has already sent out invitations for its hardware launch event, where the Pixel 8 is expected to make its debut on October 4th. It is likely that Android 14 will be fully released alongside these new devices.

