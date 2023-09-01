Game Developers Tap into Artificial Intelligence for Creativity Boost

Game developers are looking to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the creative process and make it more efficient and cost-effective. Startup Hiber recently announced the integration of Google’s generative AI technology into its Hiber3D development platform. This integration aims to simplify the creation of in-game content and help developers build expansive online worlds, often referred to as metaverse platforms.

Hiber3D, the technology behind Hiber’s virtual platform HiberWorld, allows users to generate worlds using natural language prompts through its new generative AI tool. By typing in prompts, creators can convey the type of world they want to create or generate a world based on their mood or the atmosphere of a film. Hiber CEO Michael Yngfors believes that AI will unleash the creative potential of the masses, removing hurdles that can impede creativity.

Other companies, including Roblox, Meta, NVIDIA, and Activision Blizzard, are also utilizing generative AI to build virtual worlds. In March, Oncyber launched Magic Composer, an AI-powered tool that enables users to create environments using text-based prompts. This trend of leveraging AI to streamline the creative process is not limited to Hiber, as social media giant Meta has expressed similar ambitions for its metaverse.

Collaborating with Google Cloud partner Datatonic, Hiber utilizes Google’s Cloud Run and PaLM large language models to provide an immersive create-and-play experience for mainstream audiences. Google Cloud Director of Game Industry Solutions Jack Buser stated that this collaboration allows players to experience worlds according to their imagination and preferences.

However, Hiber Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Sean Kauppinen advises developers to view generative AI as a stepping stone rather than a magic bullet. While it offers significant potential, Kauppinen believes that AI should be seen as part of an ongoing technological evolution, with each innovation serving as a building block toward the next breakthrough.

Sources: Decrypt, Google Cloud