Google’s AI-Powered Search Generative Experience Enhancements

Google’s AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) is receiving significant upgrades, including the addition of images and videos. If users have enabled the SGE feature in Search Labs, they will now be able to see multimedia content in the colorful summary box at the top of search results. Google is also focused on improving the speed of displaying the summary box and providing more contextual information for the links included in it.

Although SGE is currently in the experimental phase, it is clear that it represents the future of Google Search. CEO Sundar Pichai stated on a recent earnings call that SGE allows Google to think more creatively about search and will become the standard for how search works in the future.

This expansion of SGE raises significant questions about the future of the web, but it is also a challenging product to perfect. Google’s objective is no longer only to find relevant links; it aims to synthesize and generate helpful and accurate information. Video content, in particular, could be instrumental in achieving this goal. Over the years, Google has increasingly integrated YouTube into search results, providing links to specific chapters or moments within videos to address user queries.

SGE summaries are already starting to include publish dates and images. Google intends to display publish dates alongside the three articles in the summary box to help users gauge the recency of the information. Additionally, there have been tests to include in-line links within the AI summary, but these experiments have not been fully implemented yet.

Balancing the provision of information users seek with aiding users in finding information themselves is a fundamental challenge for Google Search. Consequently, surfacing and contextualizing links remains crucial for the success of SGE.

Improving the speed of SGE will take time as generating answers using large language model-based tools, like SGE, requires a few seconds. Google has made efforts to reduce loading times, but noticeable improvements are still awaited.

Despite this, users have found SGE to be consistently useful in their searches, particularly for queries like “where should I go” or “what should I watch.” With more sources, media, and context, SGE has the potential to further supplant the traditional 10 blue links.