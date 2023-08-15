Google Enhances Search Generative Experience with New Features

Google is introducing several updates to its AI-powered conversational mode in Search, known as Search Generative Experience (SGE). The aim is to provide users with better tools to understand and navigate the information they find on the web. The new features include the ability to view definitions of unfamiliar terms, enhanced coding information across different languages, and the integration of AI capabilities while browsing.

These improvements by Google are intended to assist users in comprehending complex concepts, improve coding skills, and more effectively navigate topics of interest. One notable feature allows users to hover over unfamiliar words in order to preview their definitions and access related images or diagrams. This feature will be available in AI-generated responses related to various subjects such as STEM, economics, and history.

Another update is designed specifically for those using SGE for programming assistance. Google has introduced new capabilities that make it easier to understand and debug generated code. This includes color-coding different code elements like keywords, comments, and strings.

SGE while browsing is an intriguing addition but is currently only available as an early experiment in Search Labs, accessible through the Google app for Android and iOS, as well as Chrome on desktop. This feature aims to facilitate engagement with long-form content by helping users quickly find the information they are seeking. By tapping on certain web pages, users can view an AI-generated list of key points covered in an article, with direct links to the relevant sections.

It is important to note that this feature will not provide AI summaries for paywalled articles, and publishers have the ability to block the feature by marking their content as paywalled.

The enhancements made to SGE build upon previous updates that introduced features like videos and images related to search queries. Google’s Search Labs is available through the Google app on Android and iOS, and Chrome on desktop.