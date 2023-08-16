Google’s AI-Powered Search Gets Update with Summarization and Definitions

Google’s AI-powered version of Search, known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), is receiving a significant update in the Google App and will soon be available on the Chrome web browser. In a blog post on Tuesday, Google announced that SGE will now be able to summarize web pages and provide definitions for unfamiliar words.

The new feature, called “SGE while browsing,” can be enabled in Google’s experimental Search Labs section. It uses AI technology to generate a bulleted list of key points from the information on the web page being browsed. Currently, this feature is available in the Google App on Android and iOS, with plans to roll it out to Chrome in the coming days.

By clicking the “generate” button in the Google App, users can access the key points and questions answered by the web page, allowing them to navigate directly to the relevant information. However, it remains unclear how this feature will interact with news sites that have restricted access to their articles for AI engines, such as The New York Times.

Google emphasizes that the purpose of “SGE while browsing” is to help users find information more easily and states that it does not train an AI model. The tech giant also notes that it will collaborate with publishers to determine the best ways content can be utilized to feed its AI engines, although further details about these efforts are currently vague.

As generative AI continues to gain popularity, Google faces new competition in the information gathering space. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, launched last year, prompted Google to expand and promote AI across its products. Many experts predict that generative AI has the potential to add $4.4 trillion in value to the global economy annually. However, concerns about bias and the spread of disinformation have been raised alongside the rapid adoption of generative AI tools.

Currently, access to Google’s SGE is limited, requiring users to sign up, and there is no specified timeline for its public release. Additional upcoming features of SGE include integrated definitions within AI-generated results and answering coding questions with suggested code and color-coded elements for easier identification.