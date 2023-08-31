CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Google Rolls Out AI-Powered Search Experience in India and Japan

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Google Rolls Out AI-Powered Search Experience in India and Japan

Google has expanded the availability of its AI-powered search experience beyond the US, with India and Japan being the first countries to receive the update. This new feature, separate from Google Bard, the company’s AI chatbot, allows users to ask complex queries and receive answers in a dedicated space at the top of the search results page.

Users in Japan and India will now have access to the generative AI capabilities in their local languages, either by typing their queries or using voice input. In India, there is also a language toggle to facilitate easy switching between English and Hindi. Additionally, Indian users can listen to the responses, which is a popular preference in the region.

The generative AI experience was initially launched in the US in May and has now been expanded to these two Asian countries. Unlike ChatGPT, an AI-based chatbot, the AI-powered search feature in Google Search provides answers with links to credible sources. Furthermore, advertisements will continue to be displayed within the search results page.

Google has observed that this new experience has encouraged users to explore queries they may not have considered before, creating new opportunities for the search engine to provide helpful information. Additionally, users have found the ads displayed alongside the AI-powered overview to be useful, as they offer actionable options and connect them with businesses.

While the generative AI experience is still in its experimental stage, Google is prioritizing approaches that drive traffic to relevant websites. Users in the US, India, or Japan can sign up to try the new experience on the Search Labs page in Google Chrome or the Google apps for iOS and Android.

Overall, this expansion of Google’s AI-powered search feature aims to enhance user experiences, provide accurate answers to complex queries, and offer valuable advertising opportunities for businesses in India and Japan.

Sources:
– Google Search Labs
– Google Bard
– ChatGPT

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Garena Free Fire Set to Make a Comeback in India with New Name and Rules

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Benefits of Embracing the Digital Nomad Lifestyle

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

CIBC Bank USA: A Comprehensive Overview of Personal Banking Services

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Growth Warrior Capital: Empowering Startups through Venture Capital

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Unlocking the Potential of Global Big Data for Improved Healthcare Outcomes

Aug 31, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Garena Free Fire Set to Make a Comeback in India with New Name and Rules

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Searching for Dark Matter: A Novel Approach Using Gravitational Waves

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments