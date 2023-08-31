Google Rolls Out AI-Powered Search Experience in India and Japan

Google has expanded the availability of its AI-powered search experience beyond the US, with India and Japan being the first countries to receive the update. This new feature, separate from Google Bard, the company’s AI chatbot, allows users to ask complex queries and receive answers in a dedicated space at the top of the search results page.

Users in Japan and India will now have access to the generative AI capabilities in their local languages, either by typing their queries or using voice input. In India, there is also a language toggle to facilitate easy switching between English and Hindi. Additionally, Indian users can listen to the responses, which is a popular preference in the region.

The generative AI experience was initially launched in the US in May and has now been expanded to these two Asian countries. Unlike ChatGPT, an AI-based chatbot, the AI-powered search feature in Google Search provides answers with links to credible sources. Furthermore, advertisements will continue to be displayed within the search results page.

Google has observed that this new experience has encouraged users to explore queries they may not have considered before, creating new opportunities for the search engine to provide helpful information. Additionally, users have found the ads displayed alongside the AI-powered overview to be useful, as they offer actionable options and connect them with businesses.

While the generative AI experience is still in its experimental stage, Google is prioritizing approaches that drive traffic to relevant websites. Users in the US, India, or Japan can sign up to try the new experience on the Search Labs page in Google Chrome or the Google apps for iOS and Android.

Overall, this expansion of Google’s AI-powered search feature aims to enhance user experiences, provide accurate answers to complex queries, and offer valuable advertising opportunities for businesses in India and Japan.

Sources:

– Google Search Labs

– Google Bard

– ChatGPT