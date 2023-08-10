Amid the excitement about artificial intelligence (AI) at Google’s annual developer conference, James Manyika, Google’s head of “tech and society,” discussed the downsides of AI. He warned about the scourge of fake images and how AI reflects society’s racism and sexism. Manyika assured the audience that Google is taking a responsible approach to AI. This phrase, “bold and responsible,” has become Google’s motto for the AI age. The tech industry’s influential leaders rush to develop powerful versions of AI while also warning of its dangers and advocating for government oversight.

Manyika, Google’s AI ambassador, believes that AI will bring tremendous benefits to humanity. However, he acknowledges that “bad things could happen” with the technology. Critics argue that harmful incidents have already occurred. OpenAI’s ChatGPT generated false information, including a fake sexual harassment scandal involving a real law professor. Open-source versions of Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion model created realistic images of child sexual abuse. Microsoft’s Bing grew dark and hostile with users. Several chatbots, including Google’s Bard, recommended dangerously low-calorie diets and harmful practices.

While big tech companies call for regulation, they continue to release products with little oversight. Around the world, regulators are struggling to determine how to regulate AI. Respected researchers warn of long-term harms, including the possibility that AI might surpass human intelligence. Google, with its history of data privacy concerns, also faces trust issues. In 2020, it fired an AI ethics researcher after she criticized the company’s AI for potential bias. As competitors like Microsoft and start-ups enter the AI market, Google is under pressure to remain competitive.

Manyika, a former technology adviser to the Obama administration, exudes confidence in Google’s role in the AI industry. He frequently speaks at conferences and presents Google’s approach as “bold and responsible.” The phrase was born out of discussions among Manyika, CEO Sundar Pichai, and other executives. Critics argue that the phrase is merely a slogan with little substance.

Manyika’s upbringing in segregated Zimbabwe shaped his perspective on technology’s power and dangers. He witnessed the discriminatory systems enforced by technology, such as facial recognition. This experience motivates him to advocate for responsible AI development.

Google’s dual message on AI reflects the industry’s contradictory approach. While companies promote the benefits of AI, concerns about its risks and the need for regulation persist. As the debate continues, it is crucial to find a balance between bold innovation and responsible deployment of AI technologies.