Google Workspace Introduces File Lock Feature to Prevent Unwanted Document Changes

Google Workspace users will now have the ability to lock their Google Drive files, thanks to a new feature introduced by Google. This feature aims to prevent unwanted commentary and changes by colleagues when sharing documents with multiple team members. While not revolutionary, this feature will prove to be beneficial for companies that frequently share publicly viewable documents.

When a document is locked, it enters a read-only mode, disallowing viewers from editing, commenting, or leaving suggestions on it. The document will remain in this mode until its owner decides to unlock it. In a blog post, Google stated that this feature aims to streamline the process of restricting files in Drive.

Previously, users had the option to lock down a document or file while sharing it or through a Google Drive API call. The new lock feature simplifies the process even further. Users can simply right-click on the file they wish to lock, select “file information” from the popup menu, and choose the “lock” option.

Google has already rolled out the file-locking feature to some Rapid Release domains, and it will continue to be deployed over the next 15 days. Users on Scheduled Release domains can expect to see this feature starting from September 20th, with a similar 15-day rollout period.

This new feature will give users more control over their shared documents, ensuring that unwanted changes and commentary are minimized. It provides a convenient way to protect important files from accidental alterations or unauthorized modifications, making collaboration within Google Workspace more efficient and secure.

